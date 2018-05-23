Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith Stunts Via New Bars In The Booth

Will Smith hasn’t released a project since 2005 and as most know, he’s long since moved past his former life as a rapper. The respected actor dusted off his Fresh Prince moniker and returned to the booth to drop some bars that showed Smith stunting on folks in the process.

Smith, just a few months shy of turning 50, isn’t going to put fear in any MCs heart but it goes without saying that for what it’s worth, he’s spitting true facts about his career and what he’s accomplished in Hollywood. Few would have expected the Philadelphia rapper to go from novice actor to one of the box office draws of his era and still continue to show and prove.

Perhaps the rap success of his son, Jaden Smith has inspired the elder Smith to prove he’s still got it. And based on the reaction online, folks are somewhat impressed that Smith’s spit game was at the very least respectable.

So what’s the verdict? Is Fresh Prince back? DJ Jazzy Jeff is still dropping albums, so perhaps a reunion is in the works? Stay tuned and hit the flip to see the reactions.

okay but why did Will Smith just body this like it's the 90's again 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h2kP3v2ED9 — 🖊️ (@KIRANTHEN0MAD) May 23, 2018

Photo: Getty

