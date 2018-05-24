North Korea Warns Of “Nuclear Showdown” After Vice President Mike Pence’s Comments

A scheduled meeting between the United States and North Korea next month was thrown into deeper jeopardy after the country reacting to recent comments from Vice President Mike Pence. Pence said that North Korea could “end like Libya” which sparked the rival nation to threaten a “nuclear-to-nuclear showdown.”

CNN reports:

Choe Son Hui, a vice-minister in the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said if the US continued on its current path, she would suggest to North Korea’s leadership that they reconsider the planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” Choe said in comments carried by North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency Thursday.

Choe was responding to comments by Pence made Monday during a Fox News interview that she deemed “unbridled and impudent.”

The outlet notes that Choe referenced Pence as a “political dummy” adding to its usual tough-talking stances. This is all seen as a looming issue ahead of a planned June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. A curious development is that North Korea has destroyed nuclear testing tunnels in a bid to take down a site for weapons manufacturing.

