Ariana Grande Says Relationship With Mac Miller Was Toxic

Mac Miller isn’t having the best month. After getting popped for a DUI, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande mentioned that her relationship with the Pittsburgh rapper was “toxic.”

For those that care, Mac Miller and Ariana Grande were dating, but recently called it quits. At the time, the story was they quietly ceased their relationship because they got too busy, but remained close friends.

That ended up being the jig.

About a week after the reveal of their split, Mac Miller got arrested for DUI. A poor decision by default which was exacerbated by Larry Fisherman (that’s Mac, keep up) fleeing the scene after he crashed his Benz G Wagon. To his credit, cops said he was the nicest drunk guy they ever arrested.

Ariana Grande came back on the scene after a fan’s silly conspiracy theory that the singer was somehow to blame for Mac Miller’s struggle.

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018

“Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” tweeted Elijah Flint, who mentions are surely looking like a warzone.

However, Ms. Grande was not having it and clapped back yesterday (May 23), spilling steaming hot tea in the process.

“how absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me),” said part of her response.

She added, “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh*t together is a very major problem.”

Damn. Also, where is the lie?

We hope Miller is getting help if he is indeed struggling with sobriety.

—

Photo: Getty