NY Jets Owner Will Pay Fines For Players On Team Who Kneel During National Anthem

Free speech continues to be regulated by the NFL. In light of the league’s most recent announcement, one team will take the hit for their roster.

The New York Jets have announced that they will absorb any fines dealt to their players that choose to take a knee during the national anthem. Co-owner Christopher Johnson sees Roger Godell’s new policy of disciplining players as a violation of human rights.

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules. If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players” Johnson said in a statement to Newsday.

“I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players,” Johnson continued. “Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”

On Tuesday the NFL announced that any athlete or staff member on the field must stand for the pre-game ceremony or totally opt out by staying in the locker room.

Here is the NFL’s new national anthem policy: pic.twitter.com/ybjKoO6E3s — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2018

Former San Francisco quarterback and now super woke social activist Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel as a protest against police brutality and the killings of unarmed African-Americans. Somehow the message got tangled and twisted as a slight to the armed forces opening the door for POTUS Donald Trump to lead the “unAmerican” slander.

Editor’s Note: Don’t fall for the jig.

Via Raw Story

Photo: Getty Images