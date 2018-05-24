Morgan Freeman Accused of Misconduct and Harassment by 8 Women, Apologizes

Say it ain’t so. Morgan Freeman has been accused of harassment and misconduct by 8 women.
CNN compiled some damning accounts of Morgan’s inappropriate behavior.
A young production assistant thought she had landed the job of her dreams when, in the summer of 2015, she started work on “Going In Style,” a bank heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.
The renowned, for now, actor, quickly issued an apology after the story’s publication.
“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” said Freeman via a press statement. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”
Now the question is, how many more women are going to come forward? And, how quickly is he going to get canceled?
