Diddy Likes ‘Daytona’ So Much He Sent Pusha T A Handwritten Note

Diddy already thinks Daytona is a classic.

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

You ain’t the only one bumping Daytona and praising the bars. Diddy likes Pusha T’s new album so much that he sent the VA MC a handwritten note singing its praises.

Pusha Thanos shared the message on Instagram. “A letter from one of my idols,” read Push’s caption.

“A modern day masterpiece,” wrote Diddy on Christian Lacroix stationary. “A flawless Hip Hop gem. Classic but current In realtime! A TRUE classic!”

A letter from one of my idols… ✍🏿 @diddy (peep the stationary) #DAYTONA

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

 

Diddy also double down on his classic rhetoric on Twitter.

That’s a little too early of a call considering it ain’t even been out for 24 hours. But we appreciate the excitement real rap sh*t.

Photo: Getty

