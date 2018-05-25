Spotify Caves To Demands, Will Restore XXXTentacion To Playlists

Spotify shook up the streaming music industry by electing to remove artists such as R. Kelly and XXXTentacion based on allegations of their conduct outside their respective careers. Although the move was largely celebrated, many fans and even the streaming service’s employees were at odds with the policy and the company has since said it will restore XXXTentacion’s music to its playlists.

Bloomberg reports

The music-streaming giant has told artists, managers and record-label executives that it will eventually restore songs by XXXTentacion to playlists, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company’s top executives are talking to the music industry and civil-rights activists about how and when to adjust its rules in a manner suitable to both sides.

The uproar followed Spotify’s May 10 announcement that it would root out hate speech and punish artists for misconduct. The company singled out R. Kelly, the R&B singer who has been dogged by accusations of statutory rape, as well as XXXTentacion, a rapper charged with battering a pregnant woman.

The policy changes are still being hammered out and no final decisions have been made, according to the people. There also are no plans to begin promoting R. Kelly again.

The outlet adds that along with inside dissent among Spotify staff, Kendrick Lamar and other big acts threatened to pull their works from the service, which would have left a massive impact on the company as it angles itself as a leader in the streaming industry.

