After years of being signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label, today Pusha T finally dropped his long-awaited DAYTONA.

With social media already throwing praise on the very short album (while simultaneously being upset about the cover’s artwork), Pusha takes his talents to The Breakfast Club to gloat in victory.

Sitting down with the morning trio, the President of G.O.O.D. Music opens up about why he hasn’t dropped any new material since 2015, feeling a ways about Lil Wayne’s current situation and his thoughts about Kanye West’s admiration for Donald Trump.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Pusha T on The Breakfast Club.

1. The Break

Pusha hasn’t dropped anything since 2015 cause he was caught up in the “L” that was the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, and then being President of G.O.O.D. Music has him putting other artists over himself.

