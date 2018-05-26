Home > News

Allen Iverson Stars In New KITH x Mitchell & Ness Campaign [PHOTOS]

The NBA legend graces KITH's newest collaborative line.

KITH X MITCHELL & NESS ALLEN IVERSON

Source: KITH / KITH

KITH keeps winning and looks to extend their winning streak further. AI will be the face of their newest sportswear collection.

The street wear brand has partnered up with Mitchell & Ness for a new capsule. All the pieces stick to an on and off the court athlete motif. Included are t-shirts, warm up suits, basketball shorts with bold KITH branding throughout. Additionally some of the items got a premium touch with satin detailing.

Allen Iverson has signed on to promote the drop. The Answer took to his Instagram for an informal announcement.

Me X @kith X @mitchellness

A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on

You can see the rest of the collection on the following pages.

KITH X MITCHELL & NESS ALLEN IVERSON

Source: KITH / KITH

Via Freshness Magazine

Photo: KITH x Mitchell & Ness

allen iverson , KITH , Mitchell & Ness

Close