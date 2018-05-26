Allen Iverson Stars In New KITH x Mitchell & Ness Campaign [PHOTOS]

KITH keeps winning and looks to extend their winning streak further. AI will be the face of their newest sportswear collection.
The street wear brand has partnered up with Mitchell & Ness for a new capsule. All the pieces stick to an on and off the court athlete motif. Included are t-shirts, warm up suits, basketball shorts with bold KITH branding throughout. Additionally some of the items got a premium touch with satin detailing.
Allen Iverson has signed on to promote the drop. The Answer took to his Instagram for an informal announcement.
You can see the rest of the collection on the following pages.
Photo: KITH x Mitchell & Ness
