The Audacity: Twitter Reacts To Drake’s Razor Sharp Pusha T Clapback, Submits Invoice

Did y’all forget Drake had it in him? Twitter is currently going honey baked ham at the Boy’s lyrical rebuttal to Pusha T with “Duppy Freestyle.”

You know it’s real when “The Audacity,” which Drake says at the start of his tune, is trending.

And what a song it is. Drizzy served up bars coming for the necks of Yeezy and Push A Ton, but mostly for the latter. Considering what the 6 God did to Meek Mill, this should come as no surprise.

However, it must be noted that the knock on Drake was he went hard at Meek, but didn’t have that same energy for Push. Not anymore.

Also, he really submitted the invoice.

You’re welcome. 🦉 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 25, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

The Internet is loving it, and the reactions are priceless. If you didn’t know, Drake is really, really good at using the Internet to maximize his rap slander.

Peep the best of the best below and on the following pages.

Drake started the tune like: “Dear Diary, I’m in shock…the nerve…the audacity…” pic.twitter.com/VUiCju242W — Prof. John Paul (@MrMeeds) May 25, 2018

Drake is really Thanos of the rap game. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W1IHVZJMnl — Yousef Saleh Erakat (@fousey) May 26, 2018

Pusha T as soon as Drake said "The audacity" pic.twitter.com/OnTBovyvY4 — HN. (@Kompamendi) May 25, 2018

