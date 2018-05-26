Kanye West Said “F*ck The Youth Of Chicago” Per Rhymefest

Kanye West’s old Chicago rap buddy Rhymefest just served up a scalding cup of tea. While @’ing Drake, the rapper, community organizer and activist threw Kanye West all the way under the bus.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Referencing the already infamous invoice that Drizzy delivered to Pusha T, as promised in his scorching “Duppy Remix” diss track, Rhymefest seized on the opportunity.

“@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘f*ck the youth of Chicago’,” he tweeted.

Back in late 2016, the “Jesus Walks” co-writer purchased Yeezy’s childhood home with the hopes of turning it into an arts center.

We would hope Rhymesfest wouldn’t make up this sort of thing (maybe he was paraphrasing? Not like that would be any better). But his track record has shown him to be anything but a liar.

It seems like poking The Boy causes all types of repercussions in the Hip-Hop universe.

This story is developing.

Photo: WENN.com