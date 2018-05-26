Kanye West Said “F*ck The Youth Of Chicago” Per Rhymefest

Kanye West’s old Chicago rap buddy Rhymefest just served up a scalding cup of tea. While @’ing Drake, the rapper, community organizer and activist threw Kanye West all the way under the bus.
Referencing the already infamous invoice that Drizzy delivered to Pusha T, as promised in his scorching “Duppy Remix” diss track, Rhymefest seized on the opportunity.
“@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘f*ck the youth of Chicago’,” he tweeted.
Back in late 2016, the “Jesus Walks” co-writer purchased Yeezy’s childhood home with the hopes of turning it into an arts center.
I'm excited to announce the purchase of Kanye's childhood home as a community Arts incubator. It will be the first of our Nationwide Lite-Houses. A state of the art recording studio, a curriculum space for @dondashouse and southside music museam. We want to show bright spots in communities thatve been divested from, we know more Lights exist here, they just need to be activated. Please click the link in my bio & Donate to DondasHouse, support our efforts to support our youth. #givingtuesday
We would hope Rhymesfest wouldn’t make up this sort of thing (maybe he was paraphrasing? Not like that would be any better). But his track record has shown him to be anything but a liar.
It seems like poking The Boy causes all types of repercussions in the Hip-Hop universe.
This story is developing.
—
Photo: WENN.com