Ghostface Killah Steering Direction Of Upcoming Wu-Tang Clan LP

It goes without saying The Wu-Tang Clan helped changed the Hip-Hop landscape as we know it and still continues to show and prove with solo efforts and collaborations from its vast number of artists. Ghostface Killah, one of the original members to find huge solo success, is steering the direction of a new album from the Clan as they embark upon 25 years together ahead of a pair of big shows to celebrate the debut of their album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Billboard writes:

Group members tell Billboard that Ghostface Killa is helming a new Wu-Tang album, the group’s sixth overall and the follow-up to last year’s The Saga Continues. “He’s putting that together as we speak,” Masta Killa says. “There will be another Wu-Tang Clan album. We’re working on that right now, and hopefully it’s ready right with the 25th anniversary.”

Inspectah Deck confirms that Wu-Tang majordomo RZA is “supervising it” but that Ghostface Killa “is at the wheel,” which has provided some new direction for the New York area collective. “He just gives it a new outlook and a fresh coat of eyes and ears,” Deck says. “Ghost has taken it upon himself to say, ‘I want to get the beats, I want to hear some things that’s happening here,’ so we’re trusting him the same we trusted RZA in the beginning. Why not, man? Ghost has been successful in his solo endeavors. It’s a change of pace. Hopefully we get another banger, another Wu classic out of this project as well, in the 25th anniversary.”

While fans await on new darts from the Wu, the group today (May 27) will rock the Soundset Music Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota to play their debut in full, following up the next day in Detroit, Michigan at the Movement Electronic Music Festival.

