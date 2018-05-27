Nas Was Nice Off The Drinks During Las Vegas Gig [VIDEO]

Nas has done club appearance gigs many times over during the course of his long career, but in Las Vegas, the Queens rapper was apparently a little nice off the liquor allegedly. During the set, Nasty Nas forgot his words but laughed it off as he was too blissed out to care.

The East Coast hip hop artist was at Palms in Vegas for the grand opening of the Apex Social Club, but made a grand exit after less than 10 minutes on the microphone … according to partygoers.

We’re told Nas appeared to be on the sauce, and in the vid he mentions he can barely hear himself. He does get a few bars in, but then laughs and bails on the track halfway through.

It’s all good, though … because Nas closed out by giving a shout-out to “everybody living life.”

Considering what Nas is going through with Kelis of late, maybe he needed to let off some steam.

