Pusha T Dodges Drake Diss, Salutes Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Up Via Twitter

Pusha T‘s DAYTONA is still very much front of mind for many fans, despite the shot from Drake and the “Duppy” diss track. While Push addressed the track by quoting one of the bars, he’s dodging the jabs and instead quoted himself while bigging up Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

As heard on DAYTONA‘s “Infrared,” Pusha T opens up the verse saying, “Believe in myself and the Coles and Kendricks/Let the sock puppets play in their roles and gimmicks” as he went for self on the album’s final track. Push quoted this portion of the verse in a tweet from Kendrick Lamar and thanked him for throwing support behind his new project, which has passed most critical high marks thus far.

This proves to be rather interesting as there was some chatter than K-Dot and Drizzy had some unspoken beef and with the Compton lyricist bigging up DAYTONA, could there be more smoke on the horizon? Stay tuned.

Still waiting on that response though, King Push.

“Believe in myself and the Coles and Kendricks…” – Self 🙏🏿 thank you… #DAYTONA https://t.co/umYHllH3O9 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 26, 2018

Photo: Getty