Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Cops $125k Goggles Made of Diamond Watches

We trust Slim Jxmmy has plenty of disposable income.

What rappers spend their hard-earned money on is their prerogative. For example, Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi has chosen to create a pair of $125,000 goggles made out of diamond watches. 

Reports TMZ:

Slim gave his Audemars and Rolex Yacht-Master watches — more than $50k each — to Houston celebrity jeweler ZoFrost, and told him to go to town.

It’s a cool idea for those who don’t wanna see, but definitely want to be seen.

With the diamonds and the connecting Dior strap, we’re told the end product’s worth about $125k. Best of all, the whole process is reversible — just in case Slim wants the watches back on his wrists.

We’re going to guess the resale values on these won’t be very high. But maybe it will now be a precious family heirloom?

If Slim Jxmmy ever goes broke, the slander will be nuclear. See more on the flip.

