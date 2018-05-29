Off The Wagon: Tommie’s Drunken Behavior Gets Her Kicked Off The Show & Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

Last week on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Karlie Redd held a ridiculous “friendtervention” and this week, a particular cast member needs an intervention as soon as possible.

In one of the episodes warmer moments, the show opens up with Shawne gathering all of Jessica’s “friends” together for a gender reveal party. The only one that wasn’t there was Karlie Redd who decided to not to attend because of the fallout from being in Sierra’s business.

To fill in her void, Mimi’s ex Melissa was on hand just because her hairstyle had her looking like the third member of Kriss Kross.

Anyway, Jessica finally made her way to the party and was greeted by everyone who didn’t know she was pregnant. Shawne surprises her by bringing out her mom and dad. Now it’s time for the secret everyone knew already, Shawne throws the mini-basketball at the rim, and it explodes in pink dust revealing the couple is expecting a daughter. We are so happy for the couple.

