Eminem and Nicki Minaj Egg On Dating Rumors

While Nicki Minaj trolled us all last week in claiming she and Eminem were dating, the Detroit superstar egged on the rumors during a concert. While onstage Sunday at the Boston Calling festival, Slim Shady asked the crowd if they approved of the union and the Queens rapper added more fuel to the fire on Twitter.

The rapper was headlining the Boston Calling festival Sunday night when he addressed the rumors — in jest — asking the crowd for their approval of the hip hop stars being a power couple … and it’s hilarious.

Nicki almost immediately responded to Em’s playful display of desired affection on Twitter, saying … “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

Pretty sure this is just more of the same trolling from before but hopefully it leads to another audio collaboration between the pair.

