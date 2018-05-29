Roseanne Barr Goes Full Racist, Attacks Obama Adviser Valerie Jarett

Roseanne Barr made waves in 2016 when she came out as a supporter for Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, and has since doubled down on that stance since her return to TV. On ABC’s Roseanne, the main character played by Barr is also a Trumper but it appears that it’snot acting as Barr went full racist on Twitter by tweeting a nasty jab at former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The Hill reports:

“Roseanne” star Roseanne Barr attacked former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarett on Tuesday in a tweet alleging connections to the Muslim Brotherhood that many have called racist.

In the tweet, the ABC star attacked Jarett, who was born in Iran, as a child of the Islamist organization Muslim Brotherhood and the movie “Planet of the Apes.”

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote, using Jarrett’s initials and responding to a tweet accusing the former Obama adviser of helping “hide” misdeeds for the Obama administration.

muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Across Twitter, many are slamming Barr’s racially-charged attack on Jarrett. We’ve collected those responses, which can be seen on the following pages.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »