Salty or Nah?: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Studio Is Suing ‘Fortnite’

Even Stevie Wonder could see PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds’ studio was not feeling Fortnite’s meteoric rise to greatness.

PUBG Corp, the studio behind PlayerUnKnown’s Battlegrounds is suing Fortnite for copyright infringement. The Korean Times reports the lawsuit was filed back in January and we are just learning about it now because it just went public this weekend. PUBG Corp. claims that Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is biting PUBG’s style when it comes to interface and in-game items. Keep in mind PUBG utilizes Epic’s Unreal Engine though.

Since Epic launched Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode back in September 2017, PUBG developers have been taking shots at them. They are on record saying that they were “concerned that Fortnite may be replicating the experience for which PUBG is known.” This lawsuit is the company putting their money where its mouth is when it comes to backing up that claim of copyright infringement.

PUBG initially got its start from an Arma III mod that dropped 100 players into a map and had them square off against each other. PUBG was released in March 2017 and became an instant hit drawing millions of players around the world.

Of course, clones of PUBG sprouted up, most importantly Fortnite whose popularity is at a ridiculous levels thanks in large part to a particular rapper and favorite Twitch streamer for the most part. It also helps that Fortnite is free-to-play on PS4, Mobile, Xbox One and PC, unlike PUBG where you have to purchase the game that initially launched on PC and eventually landed on Xbox One.

One could ask the question? Would PUBG Corp. be in its feelings about Fortnite if the game wasn’t so popular? We will keep our eyes on this situation to see how it plays out. You can watch the video above and below and make your own judgment and determine whether or not PUBG Corp. has a case or not.

Photo: Epic Games