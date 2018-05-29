Nick Cannon Says Leaving ‘America’s Got Talent’ Best Career Decision He’s Ever Made

Nick Cannon was the face of NBC’s hit show America’s Got Talent, making it one of television’s top-rated series. However, Cannon reportedly walked away from $4.5 million to keep his dignity intact and says he’s gone on to earn much more.

Sitting with Yahoo!, Cannon, 37, didn’t seem broken up over the split and is already focusing his creative energies on new endeavors. Consistently hustling, the California native and the father of three has no regrets over the decision.

From Yahoo!:

America’s Got Talent returns to TV this week, but a familiar face won’t be in the mix. Nick Cannon hosted the show for eight seasons, but he quit after Season 12 (and was later replaced by Tyra Banks) after NBC threatened to fire him for ridiculing the network in his Showtime comedy special Stand Up, Don’t Shoot. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment a year after the scandal, Cannon says he has no regrets and calls the move “probably one of the best decisions” of his career.

“It was super-controversial for some time … but it was a freedom-of-speech process and me standing firm for my own beliefs and culturally who I am, and really for all the employees who have been thumb-pressed by their bosses,” Cannon says, discussing the importance of adhering to his brand. “I kind of stood up and said, ‘Yo, I was threatened for some content that I created.’ And they wanted me to shape up and get in line and watch my choice of words or how I speak about the network. … I was threatened to be fired. I told them, ‘You can’t fire a boss. I quit!’”

Check out the Nick Cannon interview below.

—

Photo: Getty