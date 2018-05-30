Pusha T’s Brother No Malice Comments On Drake’s Diss Record [VIDEO]

While the Hip-Hop world patiently waited on a Pusha T’s response his brother spoke up on his behalf. No Malice has confirmed what everyone already knew.

The former member of the Clipse recently took to Instagram for a live video during a session at the gym. While on the treadmill one follower did the inevitable and asked his thoughts on the Pusha and Drake beef. To which No Malice answered “makes for good Hip-Hop.”

When later asked “how do you feel about Drake getting at your brother?” by another user he detailed his feelings further. “I think it makes for good Hip-Hop. This is an exciting moment for Hip-Hop, right?” he added.

Last week Pusha T dropped his critically acclaimed album DAYTONA in which he threw several jabs at Drake on “Infrared”. Within 24 hours the 6 God responded with “Duppy Freestyle” where he bobbed and weaved out of every accusation and even chipped away at Kanye West’s rap credibility.

You can see No Malice address the diss records below starting at the 23:00 minute mark.

Via The Fader

Photo: WENN.com