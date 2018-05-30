Racist Roseanne Barr Blames Racist Tweet On Ambien Tweeting, Dragged To Klan Kountry

The audacity. Roseanne Barr is blaming the racist tweet that got her show canceled with the quickness on “Ambien Tweeting.”
Of course, Roseanne deleted the tweet that made the headass claim, but this is the Internets where nothing gets truly wiped.
“guyz I did something unforgiveable [sic] so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too,” tweeted Barr.
Umm, didn’t this buzzard claim she was leaving Twitter?
For the record, Ambien is a sleep aid. It doesn’t put racist and bigoted ideas in your head before giving you the compulsion to tweet through it. At least, that’s not in the list of side effects.
Oh yeah, now Barr says she is being bullied.
This is only further evidence that at their core, racists aren’t very bright.
Peep reactions below and on the flip.
—
Photo: WENN.com