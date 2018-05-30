Home > News

Pray For Philly: Kendall Jenner is Dating NBA Star Ben Simmons?

This is definitely not a part of The Process.

NBA: MAY 05 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 - Celtics at 76ers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Ben Simmons has to decide if he’s taking his career seriously. The NBA star is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner.

Considering the ramifications of dating a Kardashian led to the play and/or lives of Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and Kris Humphries…pray for Ben Simmons.

Reports Page Six:

Kendall Jenner is dating Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively.

An insider familiar with the duo said the romance has been going on “for a few weeks.”

Another source told us the pair was spotted this week on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. And a third source said that Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, were seen last week in Manhattan with a group of friends at the clubby Bowery restaurant Vandal.

“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” said a witness. “They were smiling the night away with their friends.”

Earlier this year, Simmons was dating crooner Tinashe. Maybe she’s feeling a ways?

I set the bar, I’m the fuckin bar

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

 

As for Jenner, for a time she was dating Blake Griffin.

Let us take this moment to remind you that the Kardashian Curse is very real.

Hey, the evidence is all out there.

Photo:

Ben Simmons , Kendall Jenner

