Is Drake’s Baby Mama Former Porn Star Sophie Brussaux?

Pusha T broke out the big guns. In his latest Drake diss, “The Story of Adidon,” the G.O.O.D. Music MC claimed that the 6 God has a secret son via a porn star.

Say what now?

Back in May 2017, a former porn star, Sophie Brussaux, came forward to allege that Drizzy knocked her up. She reportedly hired lawyers and had texts to back up her claim.

And then the story went away.

#Baby #MyLove 🌿 A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Sophie reportedly gave birth to a son named Adonis on October 24, 20017 in Los Angeles—Vulture notes that Drizzy was in town.

Worth noting, Drake’s birthday is October 24.

—

Photo: Instagram