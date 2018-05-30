Serena Williams Took The French Open To Wakanda In Black Catsuit

Serena Williams took the French Open to Wakanda for a moment after taking to the clay courts to rock an all-Black catsuit that took on several meanings for her. The tennis star says she wore the suit both for medical reasons but also to show and prove that mothers can bounce back from childbirth.

The catsuit, according to Williams, is designed to help prevent blood clots and also wanted to represent for the moms out there who might need a boost of confidence after giving birth to their little ones. Just nine months ago, Williams became a mom of a precious baby girl so to see her back on the court so soon is definitely inspiring to many.

Speaking of inspiration, Williams says that the catsuit did make her feel like a Wakandan warrior, although it was designed before Black Panther was released to theaters.

The Guardian writes:

“It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves,” Williams said, after beating Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-4 at Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids.”

It appears that Williams’ superhero catsuit had the desired effect with fans on Twitter giving her major props.

Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!! pic.twitter.com/xXb3BKDGNF — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2018

"I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, (a) queen from Wakanda. I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it." – @serenawilliams #RG18 pic.twitter.com/GyWeUwetIn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »