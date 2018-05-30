Kim Kardashian To Visit White House, Seeking Pardon For Black Great-Grandmother

Kim Kardashian is heading to the White House today to meet with President Donald Trump and his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in seek of justice for an imprisoned Black woman. Kardashian has been attempting to get the life sentence of Black great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson commuted, something that reportedly has been months in the making.

Vanity Fair writes:

By late afternoon on Wednesday, Secret Service agents will wave Kardashian and her attorney through the southwest appointment gate to the West Wing, where they will meet Kushner to discuss prison reform before he walks with them to sit down with President Donald Trump, likely in the Oval Office, along with White House counsel. According to a person familiar with the meeting, Kardashian plans to ask Trump to pardon a woman serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense. (White House staffers have joked about who will get to accompany her to the West Wing, and what they should wear for the occasion. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)

Kardashian will be flanked by her attorney Shawn Holley to seek a pardon for Johnson, who has been in prison serving life without parole since 1997 on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges. This was the 62-year-old Johnson’s first offense, and notoriety about the case exploded after Kardashian tweeted about the case last year.

Kushner is an advocate of prison and sentencing reform after his father, Charles Kushner, was held in prison on tax evasion and other federal charges. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also a champion of the cause which is why most outlets speculate is the reason President Trump will be taking the meeting.

It hasn’t been reported but Meek Mill was recently invited to the White House to discuss prison reform, which Jay-Z suggested the Philadelphia rapper not partake in.

—

Photo: Getty