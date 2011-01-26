Nas Owes $6 Million Dollars To IRS

According to sources, rapper Nas owes more than $6 million in back taxes.

Detroit News’ Tax Watchdog blog were one of the first to discover, where metro reporter Robert Snell scours public records and reports details on famous people with big tax bills.

Nas has had tax troubles for some time, with the IRS filing liens in 2009 for over $3 million dollars, and in 2010 for another hefty some of money.

The IRS filed a $514,298 lien against the Queens, NY rapper on January 10th with the New York City Register of Deeds.

Although Nas’s child and spousal support payments were both cut in half to around $5,000 and $20,000 a month, it looks like Nas will always be owing somebody money.