Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Says Witness Ready To “Dime Out The NFL”

Colin Kaepernick‘scollusion case against the NFL has taken an extreme turn after his lawyer dropped a potential bombshell of information. Mark Geragos says that at least one team owner testified under oath that President Donald Trump’s comments about Kaepernick’s protests prevented the free agent quarterback’s signing.

Sports Illustrated reports:

Attorney Mark Geragos told the “Straight Aim” podcast Tuesday that the unidentified owner’s testimony proves collusion.

“In this civil case, there’s no doubt that the existing coaches — and I’m talking about Super Bowl-winning coaches — have testified under oath that he’s a starting quarterback in this league, and so that’s mind boggling,” Geragos said. “When you ask them … specifically why he isn’t he being hired … they say because of the national anthem policy.

The only reason — and the owners will admit that — they haven’t signed him is they’re afraid of Trump, and they’ve colluded because of Trump,” Geragos added.

Geragos reiterated the news on CNN Wednesday night (5/30) according to a ProFootballTalk report that a witness may step forward and “dime out the NFL” although he wouldn’t elaborate on when it will happen.

Photo: Getty