It’s Yours: Drake Financially Supporting Baby Mama Since Birth of Son

The evidence is proving Pusha T’s scathing claims on “The Life of Adidon” to be accurate, sort of. According to a report, Drake has been financially supporting his alleged baby mama since the birth of his son.

So Drizzy is no deadbeat, but he was hiding the fact that he fathered kid.

TMZ reports that “sources” near the 6 God say he’s been cutting checks to ex-porn star Sophie Brussaux to ensure that she is living comfortably.

As previously reported, it was Brussaux who last year demanded a paternity test after claiming Drake impregnated her. She gave birth to a son, Adidon, on October 24, 2017. That also happens to be Drake’s birthday, too.

Interestingly, Drake has allegedly yet to take a paternity test. But clearly he thinks there’s a chance the kid is his since he’s been sending Brussaux money even before the child was born.

Word is that Drake planned to announce he was indeed a daddy with the release of his new album, Scorpion. As for the Adidon line Drizzy has planned with adidas, things will surely be awkward considering Push is also down with the brand.

Late last night (May 30), Drake issued a statement about the blackface photo that Pusha T used as the cover of “The Story of Adidon.”

See more photos of Brussaux on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram/@sophiebrussaux

1 2 3Next page »