On-Court Access Is The Latest Feature The NBA’s AR App Grants Users

The NBA is light years ahead of any professional sports league when it comes to giving their fans unique experiences. This latest innovation proves just that.

If you ever wanted to be behind the scenes during the NBA postseason, all you have to do is just open up your NBA AR app for Android or iOS for the virtual experience. So how will it work? Well, you place the AR target then you literally walk through a door or as the NBA describes it a “portal.” You will be instantly transported to the court where will you will be able to experience player introductions, in-game huddles, and post-game celebrations.

There will also be “special on-demand content” from the finals on the app as well. The best part about all of this is the fact that it will cost users nothing. With the finals officially starting tonight (GO CAVS) this is a very cool way to enjoy the fourth matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as future games. The NBA is once again showing why they are the best professional league in the country right now.

You can see how the new feature works in the video below.

Photo: Pool / Getty