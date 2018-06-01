Judge Genece Brinkley To Remain On Meek Mill Case

It seems keeping Meek Mill a free man might not be a slam dunk. His legal team’s attempts to remove the magistrate presiding over his case has been denied, again.

On Wednesday, May 30 Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker confirmed that his hands are tied in removing Genece Brinkley from the MMG MC’s ongoing case. “We have a judge that wears the same robe that I wear, that has not recused herself and has not disqualified herself. I don’t have the jurisdiction to do that. It’s as simple as that.”

His lawyers have alleged Brinkley has a personal vendetta against the rapper stemming from a shout out and record remake request she reportedly made but Meek ultimately refused. His attorney Joe Tacopina plans to take their grievance to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Tucker thoughtfully considered our application to reassign this case. While he ultimately ruled that he did not believe he had the authority to do so, we respectfully disagree and will immediately ask the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to reassign the case” Tacopina said.

After spending nearly six months in prison Meek was released on bail in April. Brinkley originally sentenced him to serve time for a probation violation for popping a wheelie on a dirt bike while filming a music video in New York City.

Via HipHopDX

Photo: WENN.com