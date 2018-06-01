Kanye West Debuts New Album ‘ye’ [LISTEN]

Kanye West finally dropped his new album, titled ye, after undergoing a mental breakdown, proclaiming his love for Donald Trump and flying a gang of people to Wyoming for a sneak peak, amongst other things.

As he said it would be, the album is only 7 tracks deep and clocks in at 23 minutes.

We’ll get back to you on our thoughts about the project, but it’s now available on all services, so take a listen below. We’re not sure if it was worthy of traveling to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It certainly finds Yeezy tackling his bipolar diagnosis for better or for worse, though.

Unless you’ve completely canceled the guy after his questionable behavior and commentary, take a listen below.

—

Photo: Def Jam