Drake’s Alleged Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Is A Hit On Pornhub

Pusha T opened up a can of worms with his blistering “The Story of Adidon” diss track against his rival Drake and made mention of a secret love child with soft porn actress Sophie Brussaux. Given the explosive nature of the claims Push made against Drizzy, it makes perfect sense that Brussaux, who once went by the name Rosee Divine, would see her name spike on Pornhub and similar adult sites.

TMZ reports:

According to sources at Pornhub … the former soft core porn star’s name was being searched just 44 times a day before Pusha’s track came out this week, while her stage name, Rosee Divine, was being searched 228 times a day.

But, once “The Story of Adidon” dropped and people began making the connection to Drake, searches for her name soared. In a little over 24 hours … “Sophie Brussaux” had 513,760 searches and “Rosee Divine” was searched 256,374 times.

We’re no mathematicians … but that’s like, a HUGE percentage increase.

Not sure if it happened yet, but pretty sure someone’s going to make Brussaux an offer to bare her skin once more. And there’s still been no response from Drake, so best believe this is just more fuel for the fire.

