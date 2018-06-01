CLOSE
Home > PHOTO OPS

Curled-Out Cutie & London Lash Tech Georgina Seaman Will Inspire A 2nd Look

The eyelash technician and friend of model Demi Rose Mawby is our latest Baes & Baddies.

Leave a comment
Georgina Seaman

Source: Georgina Seaman / Instagram

We’re sure curly-head cutie and London-based stunner Georgina Seaman has heard the infamous “Seaman’s Furniture” line from the late Phife Dawg a few times in her lifetime. With her drop-dead good looks and sun-kissed curves, Seaman will definitely inspire a second look.

Not much is out there about Seaman but what is known is that she’s a friend of model and socialite Demi Rose Mawby, a beauty we’ve featured here ourselves due to her rumored ties to Tyga. As mentioned before, Seaman owns her own eyelash business and her Instagram page showcases how she likes to move about in the world with some delectable traps set for the eyes out there.

Check out Ms. Georgina Seaman, our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

Always Counting My Blessings

A post shared by GEORGINA SEAMAN (@gsxx) on

A post shared by GEORGINA SEAMAN (@gsxx) on

Photo: Instagram

instagram , Model , models , TM

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Lecrae & Zaytoven Link Up To Drop “Get Back Right” [LISTEN]
06.01.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close