Azealia Banks Claims She Had RuPaul’s ‘American’ LP Removed From Spotify

Azealia Banks seems to have funk with someone at least once a week, this time turning her infamous barbs towards RuPaul. The Harlem rapper claims the drag and reality TV star’s album American was removed from Spotify thanks to her efforts.

Banks took to Twitter to call out RuPaul allegedly taking elements of her song “The Big Big Beat” for his track “Call Me Mother,” roasting the entertainer with sharp words.

“You will not step on my little black girl toes bitch. You will take your razor bumps and pumps to the nearest laser hair removal clinic and seethe. @RuPaul BYE UGLY,” Banks tweeted.

She added, “Lol now that I’m filing claims RuPaul wants to reach out. But where was that energy when you were stealing my work and using me as inspiration for your campy ass television show? I’m disappointed in him first and foremost as a black person. He was supposed to have my back.”

RuPaul’s American LP is indeed removed from Spotify but still exists on the servers of most major streaming outlets.

Lol I got rupauls ripoff of the big big beat .. “call me mother” removed. You will not step on my little black girl toes bitch. You will take your razor bumps and pumps to the nearest laser hair removal clinic and seethe. @RuPaul BYE UGLY! 💁🏽 — CHEAPY XO (@cheapyxo) June 2, 2018

Happy Pride! — CHEAPY XO (@cheapyxo) June 2, 2018

Lol now that I’m filing claims RuPaul wants to reach out. But where was that energy when you were stealing my work and using me as inspiration for your campy ass television show? I’m disappointed in him first and foremost as a black person. He was supposed to have my back — CHEAPY XO (@cheapyxo) June 2, 2018

—

Photo: Getty