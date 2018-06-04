Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Meek Mill & More Headline Made In America Fest 2018

Today (June 4), the annual Made In America Festival announced its headliners, and they include Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Meek Mill. Once again it all goes down over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.

Once again curated by Jay-Z, the two-day festival is now in its seventh year. This year’s Roc Nation-produced festival will again benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as well as the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

The list of performers is extensive and spans all genres. The Hip-Hop delegation is represented by the aforementioned, including Fat Joe, 6lack, Lil B, BlocBoy JB, A$AP Twelvy and more.

On the R&B side there will be Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Ty Dolla $ign and Amara La Negra of Love & Hip Hop: Miami fame.

Festival sponsors include Abercrombie & Fitch, Citi, and Puma.

If you’re down with TIDAL, you get access to a special presale starting on Monday, June 4 at 2:00pm ET. TIDAL members will also get blessed with a “fast track entrance, TIDAL lounge access with air conditioning, seating and complimentary phone charging, artist meet and greets, ticket upgrades, limited-edition merchandise and premium views of the main stage on the TIDAL VIP riser.”

If you’re rolling with the general public, you’ll be able to cop tickets beginning Friday, June 8 at 10:00 am ET at LiveNation.com.

The Made In America Festival goes down Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA.

