Misty Knight Delivers One-Arm Fades In New ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer [VIDEO]

One of the fan-favorite characters in Marvel’s Luke Cage on Netflix is Misty Knight. Before we get to the trailer, there spoilers ahead if you didn’t see The Defenders.

The NYPD Detective is now short one arm, but is still dishing out proper fade. In this new clip, Misty (Simone Missick) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick, see: Marvel’s Iron Fist) are in a bar when some burger steps to the former about sending his brother to the bing.

Misty wants the smoke, but then realizes she’s in a fight with one arm. But Colleen falls back and lets her handle it, at least for a little while.

Don’t call Misty Knight a bitch. Like, ever

Marvel’s Luke Cage Season2 premieres on Netflix June 22. Peep the trailer below.

—

Photo: Netflix