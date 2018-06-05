J. Cole’s Childhood Home In Fayetteville Vandalized

J. Cole might be the most accessible and charitable Hip-Hop star of his generation, taking a no-frills approach to his art while remaining true to his Fayetteville, North Carolina roots. However, the ugly specter of jealousy reared its head and vandals spraypainted Cole’s childhood home, a space that has become something of a gathering space for his supporters.

Local outlet WTVD reports:

J.Cole…Do you even care about the ville?”

Those were words marred on award-winning rapper J.Cole’s childhood home.

J.Cole is a native of Fayetteville.

The photo posted to Facebook surfaced over the weekend but by Monday morning, the black spray paint had been painted over.

J. Cole’s team would not confirm when the vandalism happened and Fayetteville police say the incident was not reported to them.

Cole has said he intended to turn the 2014 Forest Hill Drives home into a rent-free shelter for single mothers and struggling families. The address was also the title of his third studio album, and he invited fans to the location for a meet and greet session.

A fan took a photo of the home and has since gone viral on Facebook and other mediums.

Photo: Getty