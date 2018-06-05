Earl Sweatshirt Cancels European Tour Due To Anxiety and Depression

Earl Sweatshirt fans in Europe will have to wait longer to see him in person. The Odd Future rapper has canceled numerous dates to deal with anxiety and depression.

This past weekend, Sweatshirt was scheduled to perform at Field Day in London. However, he canceled hours before he was to hit the stage. He was also set to perform in Dublin and Manchester.

We are really sad to inform you that Earl Sweatshirt has had to cancel all European appearances at short notice, which includes Field Day today. We are gutted but hope to welcome him back to Field Day soon! — Field Day (@fielddaylondon) June 2, 2018

“Earl is battling anxiety and depression which has been compounded by the grief from the recent passing of his father,” said Earl Sweatshirt representatives in a press statement to Pitchfork. “He thought he would be ready to perform but simply is not yet able to. He would like to apologize to his fans and promises to be back as soon as he is able to.”

Sweatshirt father, poet and activist Keorapetse Kgositsile, passed away in early January.

Get well soon.

