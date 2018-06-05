J. Prince’s presence in the rap game has been the stuff of street legends since before today’s generation was even conceived. And though they may not be familiar with the Rap-A-Lot Records founder, they’re probably aware of his reputation and stature in the game.

Having just released his personal memoir, The Art & Science of Respect, J Prince stopped by The Breakfast Club to drop gems in-between the interesting stories of his own experiences while in the rap game.

Sitting with the morning trio of Envy, Charlamagne, and Angela Yee, Prince talks about talking Drake out of releasing that response record to Pusha T, trying to convince Biggie and Puff to leave LA before Big was killed, and trying to get set up by elected officials.

Here are the 10 things we learned from J Prince on The Breakfast Club.

1. Life Changing Decision

When J Prince decided to leave the street game for the corporate game he called it a spiritual decision during a life and death situation involving a closet. He won’t get into too much details about said closet because “I’m free. I wanna stay that way.” ‘Nuff said.

