Ben Simmons Career Still Intact, Kendall Jenner Caught Making Out With Another Man

Fans of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons were surely surprised as anyone that the player, and we mean that literally and otherwise, seemingly ended things with Tinashe and getting it on with Kendall Jenner. However, Simmons’ alleged boo was seen Tuesday sucking face with Anwar Hadid, the brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

TMZ reports:

Kendall was spotted smack-dab in the middle of a heavy makeout sesh early Tuesday morning with Anwar Hadid at a CFDA Awards after-party in NYC. You can tell it’s him from the bleach blonde hair he was sporting at the event. Plus, Kendall took a photo of his tattooed hands herself.

Eyewitnesses tell us Kendall was hangin’ with Anwar at Socialista New York for about 2 hours — kissing, cuddling and drinking with the youngest Hadid sibling the whole time. She ended up heading back to her hotel by herself around 4 AM or so … no Anwar in sight.

So Philly, you can continue trusting the process. Simmons is off the hook so far but somehow, we feel there will be more to this possible love triangle.

Photo: Getty