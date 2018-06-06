Jalal Mansur Nuriddin, “Grandfather Of Rap,” Has Died

Jalal Mansur Nuriddin, a member of the vaunted spoken-word collective The Last Poets and considered a Hip-Hop forefather, has died. The “Grandfather of Rap” was not a huge fan of the genre he and his brethren helped spawn, but the culture still fondly remembers the pioneer.

Nurridin, a devout Muslim and martial artist, was born July 24, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York. His given name isn’t immediately known although some sources say Alafia Pudim the name he was given at birth. The former U.S. Army veteran embraced radical politics during his time in the service and converted to Islam in the early 70’s, embracing a style of poetry that would mirror the dancehall reggae tradition of “toasting” which literally shakes out to talking over a beat.

The Last Poets formed in 1968, taking their group name from late South African poet and father of rapper Earl Sweatshirt, Keorapetse Kgositsile or Bra Willie. The group had many members and shifting lineups, but the incarnation that Nurriddin was a part of had a big impact on music and culture.

Nurriddin’s 1973 album under the name Lightnin’ Rod, Hustlers Convention, remains one of Hip-Hop’s most sampled works of all time. While Nurridin and the Poets never saw heavy commercial success since the early 70’s, he remained active and completed a pair of sequels for Hustlers Convention all in the form of rhymes according to The Guardian writer Abdul Malik Al Nasir.

Across Twitter, Hip-Hop and music fans overall have paid their respects to the powerful poet.

Jalal Mansur Nurriddin was 74.

THE LAST POETS

“When The Revolution comes” 1970

In memory of Jalal Mansur Nuriddin #RIP July 1944- June 4 2018 pic.twitter.com/0kRWQ7xwfv — S.Scholey (@SSNZAU1973) June 5, 2018

Surprised the #HipHop community isn't recognising Jalal Mansur Nuriddin. RIP. Hustlers Convention featured a lot of artist echoed in music since the 70's to the 90's. Oh.. wait.. the younger generation… @MrChuckD @FINALLEVEL @IAmKRSOne — Chris Winters (@SorryNoFocus) June 5, 2018

RIP Jalal Mansur Nuriddin#TheLastPoets May Allah have mercy on your soul. — COBRA|Soul Food 🐍 (@LupeFiasco) June 6, 2018

Thank you Jalal Mansur Nuriddin #RIP #LastPoets

Thank you for your words. Thank you for helping give shape to what would later be called #HipHop culture. pic.twitter.com/FcwQt3Y1gz — pierre bennu (@exittheapple) June 6, 2018

Photo: Getty

