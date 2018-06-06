CLOSE
Jay Rock Drops Teaser Trailer For Redemption Album

Jay Rock gets fans ready for his upcoming project

Before Kendrick Lamar took TDE to olympian heights, Watts rapper Jay Rock was originally the franchise of the label and with his third studio album Redemption quickly approaching, Jay Rock’s ready to remind everyone that he’s still the same beast he was when he got in the game.

To amp up the June 15 release of his upcoming album, the “WIN” rapper dropped a quick trailer which features old clips of Jay Rock in the Nickerson Gardens projects followed by some quick interviews with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul. Its pretty cool stuff.

Check out the trailer for Redemption below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Jay Rock’s latest offering next Friday.

