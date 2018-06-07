E-40 Sends Author Cease & Desist Over “Captain Save A Hoe” Title

E-40 is playing no games when it comes of the use of his classic, copyrighted material. The Bay Area legend sent an author a cease and desist over his use of “Captain Save A Hoe” as the title of his book without permission.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper fired off a cease and desist letter to novelist, CJ Allen over his book, “Captain Save A Hoe.” In the letter, E-40 says he has a trademark on his 1993 track, which covers merch, services and, most importantly, publications … like “novel books in the fields of urban fiction.”

Forty Fonzarelli says Allen’s book infringes on his song’s copyrights and confuses fans. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, a lawsuit will be filed if Allen doesn’t scrap the novel and provide a full accounting of all money made off it.

We found out the author’s currently in prison, but his wife doesn’t think E-40 has a case. She tells us readers won’t confuse the book’s heroine — a sexy woman in a cape with an “S” — with the main character in 40’s music vid, a guy in a shirt and cape with a “C.”

40 Water made the term “Captain Save A Hoe” famous, period. And if this sounds familiar, it’s because Fonzarelli has sued an author before for the same reason—the case was reportedly settled. .

With that said, no better time than to get the tune a spin than now–watch the video below.