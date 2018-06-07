Donald Trump Upset He Can’t Watch Porn In The White House, Allegedly

Here’s a rumor that is most likely true. According to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, the thing Donald Trump is most upset about while living in the White House is not being able to watch porn.

The “Morning Joe” co-host stuck around Thursday for “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle” to speak with the attorney for Stormy Daniels to discuss insults against the former porn actress by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” Brzezinski said. “Because I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House, and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So there you go, there’s a little bit of news for you.”

While we’re at, Rudy Giuliani is misogynist trash, too.

And that’s the best lawyer the Comrade and Chief could get to rep him on television.

SMH.

Watch Mika’s tea spillage below (~ 6:05 mark).

