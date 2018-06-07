Kevin Durant’s Off-Court Contributions Matches His On-Court Game

Kevin Durant has become something of an antihero of sorts, this after the former Oklahoma City Thunder forward bolted for the greener pastures of the Golden State Warriors en route to his first NBA championship. As evidenced in last night’s (June 6) dagger three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third game of the 2018 NBA Finals, Durant’s ice-cold nature on the court serves his team well but it’s his work off the court that really stands out.

The San Francisco Examiner writes:

Between his commitments to the University of Texas, the “Build It and They Will Ball” program, Colin Kaepernick’s “10 for 10” campaign, the Oakland Elizabeth House/Larkin Street Youth Services and the College Track program in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Md., Durant has committed more than $13 million to community causes this year.

Durant, who’s given out 1,600 Warriors tickets to kids, is a shining example of a Golden State team that is among the most generous and socially conscious in all of sports.

“I’m incredibly proud of all of our guys,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “So many of them do so much good in our communities. And, ultimately, that’s the biggest measure of the impact that we make as an organization and as players.”

Durant is building an empire on and off the floor. He runs the Durant Company with Rich Kleiman, his manager and business partner. Best compared to a private equity fund, rather than a venture capital firm, the Durant Company boasts a diverse portfolio, investing in approximately 30 tech companies like Postmates and Acorns.

Durant and Kleiman recently launched Thirty Five Media, which helps athletes create their own programming on YouTube. Durant’s personal channel has racked up more than 22.3 million views in a years’ time.

Nothing is more important than the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which serves at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds, providing them with educational, athletic and social programs.

The piece actually zeroes in on Durant’s off-court charitable work but also his propensity to get tossed at games and his acerbic wit online. The fact remains that it’s possible to be a little bit of an ass and a truly giving person without it truly defining the full person.

