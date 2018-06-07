A$AP Rocky Slanders Old Face Tyler, The Creator With Comedic Post

A$AP Rocky out here reminding his rap peers he’s not the one to bank jokes off of.

Just a few days after Tyler The Creator roasted Pretty Flacko for rocking a pair of Futura X Nike SB P Rod 1 Elite’s during a studio session, Rocky clapped back yet again at the Odd Future member by posting a picture of what Tyler will look like in the year 2048.

TYLER IN 2048 😭@feliciathegoat A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jun 6, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

Judging from the time and weather in the lower right corner of the picture it seems like Rocky took this pic from a news interview which featured a Tyler, The Creator lookalike.

Truth be told the old man really does look like Tyler with OG makeup on. Rocky not only got him with this one but also seems like the type to not let things go as he’d already responded to the initial jab by clowning Tyler’s dad sandals.

A$AP Rocky on Tyler The Creator’s sandals 😂 pic.twitter.com/M7jxPV4vIa — PlayThisHipHop (@pIaythishiphop) June 5, 2018

Note to selves, don’t try to roast A$AP Rocky. He’ll keep comin’ for ya. Check out the original roast that began the cookin’ below.

tyler & rocky vraiment friendship goal je craque pic.twitter.com/7BdLqJGH56 — maria⁶ (@mariadvc_) June 5, 2018

