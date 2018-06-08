IHOP Changes Their Name To IHOb, The Internet Speculates

After 60 years of being known as simply IHOP, the International House of Pancakes has decided to change their abbreviated name to IHOb. b?!

On Monday (June 4) the franchise’s Twitter account let their followers know that change is coming but we’re short on details only saying that answers would be provided on June 11, 2018.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOb (@IHOb) June 4, 2018

What could they be hinting at? Could Lil’ B be investing in the pancake franchise? Many people are speculating that it could be their new Breakfast initiative but one person who’s supposedly in the mix is saying the “b” stands for burgers.

Spoiler alert guys: its burgers. I work at IHOP. Come tip me. https://t.co/ceEiC2uDcK — lexie swanson (@lexie_swanson) June 6, 2018

Do we really need another burger franchise though?

Questlove for his part had a pretty genius idea of the direction IHOP may be heading.

It’s not too late to invest in a Hip-Hop themed eatery, Questlove. Breakdancing waiters and graffiti on the tables, just sayin.’

IHOb will reveal their surprise on Monday (June 11).

Are y’all excited about this or nah? Let us know.

—

Photo: