A$AP Ferg “Harlem Anthem,” Steve Aoki ft. Lil Yachty & AJR & More | Daily Visuals 6.7.18

Aside from A$AP Rocky, the Mob’s A$AP Ferg’s has been the group’s most visible artist and today he comes through with some work off the movie soundtrack to the upcoming Uncle Drew.

For his soundtrack clip to “Harlem Anthem,” Ferg hits the rooftop in a bulletproof vest while the cameraman catches what life is like in the hood that Azie Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo helped make legendary.

Back in the modern age Steve Aoki taps Lil Yachty and AJR to help show just how everyone likes to fake the funk on their social media in the visuals to “Pretender.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Big Lendo, OpTheRapper, and more.

A$AP FERG – “HARLEM ANTHEM”

STEVE AOKI FT. LIL YACHTY & AJR – “PRETENDER”

BIG LENDO – “STUPID”

MADEINTYO, UNOTHEACTIVIST & FKI 1ST – “GOOD GAS”

OPTHERAPPER – “DREAM”

THE INTERNET – “COME OVER”

KEY GLOCK – “BIG BODY BENZ”