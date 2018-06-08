Racist Donald Trump Says He May Pardon Muhammad Ali, Purely The Jig

Donald Trump is a troll. The Russian-back POTUS said he is considering a pardon for Muhammad Ali—which is quite unnecessary.

BREAKING: President Trump says he may pardon deceased boxing great Muhammad Ali. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2018

The late, great Muhammad Ali was a conscientious objector and convicted for refusing to enlist and serve in the Vietnam War in 1967. Part of the fallout included Ali losing his boxing license and the icon being despised by many more people than are willing to admit it now.

“I’m thinking about Muhammad Ali. I’m thinking about that very seriously and some others,” said Trump before heading to the G7 meeting.

But, as everyone will report, the Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 1971 while President Jimmy Carter issued a pardon to draft evaders in 1977.

Ironically, Trump got multiple deferments from serving in Vietnam due to bone spurs.

All that to say, Cheeto was once again talking out the side of his neck, and don’t fall for the jig. Like Jack Johnson, he just wants to pardon a Black guy for the optics. Trump is still a racist, period.

This is the same who calls a Black athlete who protests police brutality and racial injustice a son of a b*tch.

Noted racist Donald Trump now considering pardoning Muhammad Ali. https://t.co/dNv2mMBy9V — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 8, 2018

Muhammad Ali. ‘He wasn’t very popular back then,’ he says 3 times. His lying intent gives him away. Ali wasn’t very popular in the ‘60s? With whom, you insidious ass? With whom? With whom?! Know who ALWAYS loved Ali @realDonaldTrump? Black folks mostly. Keep him out your mouth. https://t.co/njcE3S9hdo — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 8, 2018

As President Trump considers a pardon for Muhammad Ali, let's all remember this tweet by Ali's daughter @maryum7, 3 months ago — not to mention the fact that Ali's conviction was already overturned by the Supreme Court. https://t.co/RbgrLrQ2RG — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 8, 2018

